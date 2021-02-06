Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.18 Million

Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will announce $111.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $110.25 million. NMI posted sales of $104.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $434.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.63 million to $435.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $460.31 million to $553.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

