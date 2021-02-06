Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

