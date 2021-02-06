Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $320,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
Shares of VBIV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.