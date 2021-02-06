Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $320,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

