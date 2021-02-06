Zacks: Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,612,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,388,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 479,265 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.