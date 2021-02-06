Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 734,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,603. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 318,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 523,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 308,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 351,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

