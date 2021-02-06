Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post $50.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.01 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $44.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $7.69 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.