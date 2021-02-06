Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

