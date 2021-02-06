Zacks: Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

