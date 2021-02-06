Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lawson Products.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

