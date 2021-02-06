Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. ContraFect has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $144.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 475,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

