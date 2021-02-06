Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after buying an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

