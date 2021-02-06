Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $302.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.01 million and the lowest is $297.96 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RadNet by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $993.48 million, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

