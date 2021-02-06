Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

