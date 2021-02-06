Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.85 Million

Brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post sales of $646.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $609.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

