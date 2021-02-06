Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce sales of $291.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.80 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $314.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

