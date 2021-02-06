Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

KRG stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

