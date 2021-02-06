Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $99.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.20 million. LivePerson reported sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $363.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $365.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $447.50 million, with estimates ranging from $437.50 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,513 shares of company stock worth $23,884,973. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

