Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.47. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

