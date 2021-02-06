Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$3.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.20) and the highest is ($2.53). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. 119,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

