Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Perficient posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

