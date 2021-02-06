Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SASR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

