Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 494,964 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

