Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $340.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $305.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

