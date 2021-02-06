Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wipro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 615.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $87,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

