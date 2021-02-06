Zap (ZAP) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and $1.73 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.01196957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.98 or 0.06372124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.