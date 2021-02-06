ZB Token Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $149.35 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.