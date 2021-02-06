Zcash Price Hits $96.51 (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $96.51 or 0.00243043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $908.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00091447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,075,025 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

