ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $61,060.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00240800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00030958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,109,426 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

