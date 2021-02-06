Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,229.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.09 or 0.04243358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00394113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.01152543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00467125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00383982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00239590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

