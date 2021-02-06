Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Cap of $786,146.19

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $786,146.19 and approximately $6,269.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061446 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00223301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 797,097,814 coins and its circulating supply is 501,391,096 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

