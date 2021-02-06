Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $407.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,913 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

