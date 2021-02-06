Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Tops $193,657.04

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $193,657.04 and approximately $46,744.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00180752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061735 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00226396 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043048 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

