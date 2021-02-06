Zel Price Tops $0.0321 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $625,258.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00237768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00089977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,274,625 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

