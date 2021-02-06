Zel Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00241290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00089081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,247,475 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

