ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 5% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 5% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $143,878.65 and $161,466.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007931 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.