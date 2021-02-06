Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $763,349.93 and $412.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

