ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $19.91 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 110.7% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $158,407.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

