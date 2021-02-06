Zero Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $308,940.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00239000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 143.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,620,098 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

