Zero (ZER) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $167,631.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00089279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,622,382 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

