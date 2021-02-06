ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 139% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00182269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00077204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00223889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

