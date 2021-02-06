Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0008

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $140,046.28 and approximately $6,911.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,382,716 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

