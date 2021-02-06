ZeuxCoin Market Cap Hits $361,580.49 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $361,580.49 and approximately $13,923.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

