Zilla 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,762.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $184,666.21 and $10,762.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.01168939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.89 or 0.06403909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

