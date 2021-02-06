Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 3% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $842.06 million and approximately $99.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00096961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011732 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,212,821,236 coins and its circulating supply is 10,921,354,083 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

