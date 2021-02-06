Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $855.06 million and $127.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00088901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002616 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,210,900,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,919,433,670 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

