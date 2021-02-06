Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 733.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Zillow Group worth $208,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $158.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

