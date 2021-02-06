Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.26.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.76. The stock had a trading volume of 971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,174. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

