ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Tops $4.59 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.59 million and $25,338.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00177743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00226146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043962 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,428 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

