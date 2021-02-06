ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 32,340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

