ZKSwap Price Tops $2.04 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $81.69 million and approximately $459,287.00 worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00005314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00180438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062993 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00075140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00233073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048616 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

